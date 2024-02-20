Rally planned as local leader fears support for the war in Ukraine is fading

Tuesday marks 10 years of resistance against the Russian occupation of Crimea, and London’s Ukrainian Community is preparing to rally.

On Feb. 20, 2014, Russian forces occupied Crimea. Just over eight years later, on Feb. 24, 2022, the full-scale invasion of Ukraine began.

Both dates will be marked at a public event at Victoria Park this weekend.

The rally comes as Ukrainian soldiers are said to be running low on ammunition.

It is troubling news for Volodymyr Vorobets, president of the London Ukrainian Centre.

“We need support, and Ukraine needs help,” he told CTV News London.

But Vorobets said it is a challenge to drum up assistance as public attention moves to other world conflicts. In some cases, he believes southwestern Ontario residents have stopped following the fight in Ukraine.

“They ask me this, ‘Volodymyr, is the war over in Ukraine?’”

Volodymyr Vorobets is seen on Feb. 20, 2024 in London, Ont. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)

That startling question is the reason why another drive for Ukraine is underway.

The London Ukrainian Centre will accept cash donations, canned food and medical and hygiene supplies. All will be shipped out in April.

The centre is also planning a rally for 2 p.m. on Feb. 24 at the Richmond Gates of Victoria Park.

The date coincides with the second anniversary of the invasion.

Yet, as Londoners prepare to rally, allied support for Ukraine is faltering.

Even with pledges of military support from Canada and European nations, Ukraine desperately needs U.S. aid.

But, if it fails to arrive, Vorobets said the fight will continue.

“Ukraine will resist. Ukraine will fight. They will not let the Russian dictator have it all,” he vowed.