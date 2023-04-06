Raising a beer for a milestone: London Lesbian Film Festival turns 30

Members of the Reeling Spinsters raised a can of celebratory Anderson’s Cream Ale to mark the 30th anniversary of the London Lesbian Film Festival on April 6, 2023. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London) Members of the Reeling Spinsters raised a can of celebratory Anderson’s Cream Ale to mark the 30th anniversary of the London Lesbian Film Festival on April 6, 2023. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Limit sugar intake to six teaspoons per day, study suggests

Scientists have found more evidence to support a recommendation made by the World Health Organization in 2015 that added sugar intake should be limited to six teaspoons per day. Otherwise, the risk of cancers, heart disease and other conditions rises.

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver