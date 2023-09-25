London

    • Rainy week ahead for London region

    (Source: Ellen Price) (Source: Ellen Price)

    The London region is in store for a rainy week ahead starting Monday with a 30 per cent chance of showers.

    According to Environment Canada, Monday is expected to be mainly cloudy with a chance of rain.

    Wind becoming east at 20 km/h may have gusts up to 40 in the morning, according to the forecaster.

    The high for the day is expected to reach 21C, which is a touch higher than the 19C average for this time of year.

    The evening is expected to stay mostly cloudy and another 30 per cent chance of rain with a few showers beginning near midnight.

    The low is expected to fall to 15C.

    Here’s a look at the forecast over the next few days:

    • Tuesday: Mix of sun and cloud, 30 per cent chance of shows with a high of 19C. At night, cloudy with a low of 14C
    • Wednesday: Cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers, high of 19C. At night, cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers, low of 13C.
    • Thursday: Cloudy, 60 per cent chance of showers with a high of 19C. At night, cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a low of 11C
    • Friday: Cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers, high 20C. At night, cloudy periods and a low of 12C 

