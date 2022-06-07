Rainfall watches and warnings in effect Tuesday

Rainfall watches and warnings are in effect for most of f southern Ontario, stretching from Chatham-Kent up through Ottawa.

For regions under a warning, Environment Canada predicts that rain could be heavy at times and total rainfall amounts could accumulate anywhere between 50 and 60 mm.

For those under a watch, rainfall amounts could accumulate anywhere from 25mm to 50mm.

The warning is expected to come down Monday afternoon for areas near Lake Huron and late in the evening or overnight for areas east of Georgian Bay.

These areas are under a rainfall warning:

Chatham-Kent

Sarnia-Lambton

London-Middlesex

Huron-Perth

Waterloo-Wellington

Grey-Bruce

These areas are under a rainfall watch: