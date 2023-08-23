Rainfall warnings lifted for much of the region

Wednesday’s forecast was dominated by rainfall warnings for much of the region.

As of Wednesday evening, however, Environment Canada ended rainfall warning for London-Middlesex, and Elgin County.

As of 11 p.m., Sarnia-Lambton remained under a rainfall warning.

A severe thunderstorm watch was also issued in Sarnia-Lambton.

‘Significant rainfall’ in the form of showers and thunderstorms was seen throughout Wednesday, with locations in the path of thunderstorms at risk of receiving 50 mm or more of rain by Wednesday night.

The weather authority however cautioned that some of the aforementioned counties have already received substantial rainfall, and therefore local rainfall amounts of between 100 and 150 mm is possible.

Environment Canada warns residents that heavy downpours can cause flash floods and pooling on roads, with localized flooding possible in low-lying areas.

Here’s a look at London’s upcoming forecast

Wednesday night: Showers at time heavy with thunderstorms. Local amount 30 to 40 mm. Low 18.

Thursday: A few showers ending early in the morning then cloudy. Showers beginning late in the afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm. Wind 20 km/h early in the afternoon, gusting to 40 km/h. High 28. Humidex 40.

Friday: Cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 25.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 25.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 25.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 22.