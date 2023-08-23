Rainfall warnings in effect for much of the region

Wednesday’s dreary weather isn’t quite over yet, with Environment Canada issuing a rainfall warning for much of the region.

According to Environment Canada, London-Middlesex, Huron-Perth, Elgin County and Sarnia-Lambton are under a rainfall warning as of late Wednesday afternoon.

Meanwhile, Oxford-Brant remains under a special weather statement.

‘Singnificant rainfall’ in the form of showers and thunderstorms is expected throughout Wednesday, with locations in the path of thunderstorms at risk of receiving 50 mm or more of rain by Wednesday night.

Environment Canada warns residents that heavy downpours can cause flash floods and pooling on roads, with localized flooding possible in low-lying areas.

Here’s a look at London’s upcoming forecast

Wednesday night: Showers at time heavy with thunderstorms. Local amount 30 to 40 mm. Low 18.

Thursday: A few showers ending early in the morning then cloudy. Showers beginning late in the afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm. Wind 20 km/h early in the afternoon, gusting to 40 km/h. High 28. Humidex 40.

Friday: Cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 25.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 25.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 25.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 22.