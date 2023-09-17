Rainfall warning lifted across region
A rainfall warning has been lifted by Environment Canada.
Sunday will be mainly cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon and a risk of a thunderstorm with a high of 20 degrees.
Sunday night will remain partly cloudy with a high chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorm. Conditions will be clearing near midnight with a low of 9 degrees overnight.
We’ll see increasing cloudiness Monday morning with a chance of showers in the afternoon and a high of 19 degrees.
Monday night will be clear with a low of 7.
Here’s a look at the rest of the forecast:
Tuesday: Sunny. High 21.
Wednesday: Sunny. High 23.
Thursday: Sunny. High 25.
Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 23.
Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 23.
Now a post-tropical storm, Lee moves into Gulf of St. Lawrence
Thousands remained without power as post-tropical storm Lee gradually moved out of the Maritimes, leaving a trail of downed trees and coastlines damaged by pounding surf. By midday the storm had moved past Prince Edward Island and is to reach northern Newfoundland in the evening.
Ex-Leafs coach Mike Babcock resigns from Blue Jackets amid investigation
Mike Babcock resigned as coach of the Columbus Blue Jackets after just two months on the job, following word earlier this week of him asking players to show him photos on their phones.
BMO to shutter retail auto finance business as bad debt mounts
BMO Financial Group says it will close its retail auto finance business in order to reroute resources following a rise in bad debt.
The economic roller-coaster of a small Ontario town fuelled by chocolate and cannabis
A small eastern Ontario town that was once known as the province's chocolate capital is preparing for the sweet return of Hershey's.
Auto collision kills 4 Greek rescue workers dispatched to flood-stricken Libya, health minister says
Four Greek rescue workers dispatched to Libya following devastating flooding in the eastern city of Derna were killed in an automobile collision on Sunday, Libya's health minister said.
Tropical storm force winds and heavy rainfall recorded in the Maritimes during Lee
Parts of Southern Nova Scotia and the Atlantic shore, reported winds that reached tropical storm force on Saturday, according to Environment Canada.
NYC day care owner, neighbour arrested after toddler dies and 3 others show signs of opioid exposure
The owner of a New York City day care centre and a tenant living in the building were arrested Saturday after a 1-year-old boy was killed and three others were sickened by apparent exposure to Fentanyl.
EU pledges crackdown on 'brutal' migrant smuggling during visit to overwhelmed Italian island
EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen pledged the swift return of 'irregular' migrants and a crackdown on the "brutal business" of migrant smuggling Sunday during a visit with Italy's premier to a tiny fishing island overwhelmed with nearly 7,000 arrivals in a single day this week.
BBC is 'urgently looking' into issues raised by Brand report
Britain's BBC said on Sunday it was 'urgently looking into the issues' raised by allegations of sexual assault made against the broadcaster's former employee, British comedian and actor Russell Brand, who denies the accusations.
Kitchener
Kitchener-Waterloo Symphony cancels upcoming concerts and practices
The future appears uncertain for the Kitchener-Waterloo Symphony. In an email, the organization said it would not be “commencing our season this week” and no events appear on their online calendar.
Teens learn the ropes of emergency service professions at Waterloo camp
Young people got a unique opportunity to explore their career options this weekend at the Emergency Services Career Camp in Waterloo.
Windsor
Bomb threat in the area of Windsor's courthouse a 'hoax'
While police continue to investigate, the bomb threat, which is believed to have originated from South America, was determined to be a hoax.
New charity serves as awareness campaign for a rare form of childhood cancer
Alyssa Drouillard’s daughter was diagnosed with Langerhans cell histiocytosis, or LCH, which is a rare form of childhood cancer when she was 3.5 years old.
Murder trials at the Windsor courthouse, a local man’s ongoing job search, and a Buddhist temple break-in: Top Windsor stories this past week
Here’s a look at the top five stories on ctvnewswindsor.ca this week.
Barrie
Terry Fox run held in Simcoe County
Hundreds of people participated in the annual Terry Fox run on Sunday, with events held in communities throughout Simcoe County.
Base Borden honours anniversary of Battle of Britain
A memorial was held at Base Borden on Sunday, honouring the 83rd anniversary of the Battle of Britain
Firearms, drugs and cash seized in Oro-Medonte
A 25-year-old man has been charged after police located two loaded firearms, drugs and a large quantity of cash in Oro-Medonte
Northern Ontario
Another fatal ATV crash in northern Ont., one passenger killed, driver charged
A 39-year-old from southern Ontario has died in the northeastern following an ATV crash involving an impaired driver on Saturday, police say.
-
Sault police say goodbye to a fallen officer: 'Orrette will be missed'
Sunday marked a final tour and a final goodbye for a Sault Ste. Marie police officer who is now on his way home.
Ottawa
Canada Army Run brings in $200,000 to support Canadian soldiers and veterans
The 16th annual Canada Army Run took over downtown Ottawa on Sunday. This year's run, with almost 13,000 participants, raised more than $200,000 for Soldier On and Support Our Troops.
No arrests after one person shot overnight in Ottawa
Ottawa police say they are still searching for a suspect after one person was shot overnight in the Lincoln Heights neighbourhood.
Cornwall, Ont. police investigating homicide
Police in Cornwall, Ont. say they are investigating a homicide in the city's west end.
Toronto
Man in life-threatening condition after stabbing at Victoria Park Station
A man has been critically injured after being stabbed at a TTC subway station in the east end.
Four people in hospital following stabbing, assault in downtown Toronto
Four people are receiving medical care at four separate Toronto hospitals following an early morning stabbing and assault in the city's Entertainment District.
Montreal
One year ago, Montreal police shot Ronny Kay. His family says they still don't know much else
Ronny Kay was considered an important figure in Montreal’s Chinese community. He was a businessman, a part-time actor, and his friends and family say he was active in his neighbourhood.
Body pulled from St. Lawrence river near Jacques Cartier Bridge
Montreal police say a body was pulled from the St. Lawrence river near the Jacques Cartier Bridge on Sunday afternoon.
Meet the Montreal LEGO artist recreating the city's most iconic buildings
The Orange Julep, Schwartz’s Deli, and even a Couche Tard depanneur -- they're landmarks in Montreal, but that’s not all they have in common. Enter the world of local LEGO artist Addy Parsons, the Ottawa-born Montrealer with a talent to render the city’s most iconic buildings in brick form.
Atlantic
Clean-up efforts underway in Halifax after post-tropical storm Lee
Post-tropical storm Lee left behind debris, damaged property and power outages for many to clean up in Halifax.
N.B. couple proceeds with wedding amid onslaught from post-tropical storm Lee
Post-tropical storm Lee may have thrown a wrench into Sarah and Dave Roy's wedding plans, but the newlyweds feel the upheaval it caused on their big day is nothing but a positive sign for their future life together.
Winnipeg
'Terry's legacy continues to inspire': Hundreds participate in 43rd Terry Fox Run in Winnipeg
Hundreds of runners and walkers in Assiniboine Park kicked off the 43rd annual Terry Fox Run Sunday, with Terry Fox's own brother leading the pack.
NDP promises new CancerCare building, Liberals talk tuition rebate
It was another day of campaigning for Manitoba's NDP and Liberal parties, as both made platform announcements Sunday ahead of next month's provincial election.
'Biggest pop of colour': The new mural at Bord-Aire Community Centre
A St. James community centre has a new look after a local mural artist was commissioned to add a few splashes of colour to its walls.
Calgary
Global petroleum Congress kicks off in Calgary
Major energy players from around the globe are in Calgary for the start of a five day conference at the BMO Centre and Big Four buildings at Stampede Park.
19-year-old charged in Marlborough CTrain station death
A man has been charged with second-degree murder in relation to a fatal stabbing in Marlborough Saturday night.
3 homes damaged in early-morning 2-alarm fire in northwest Calgary
An investigation is underway after a two-alarm fire in northwest Calgary early Sunday damaged three homes, one of them extensively.
Edmonton
Sunday morning fire in Leduc displaces 3 families, knocks out power
Three families have been displaced by a fire in Leduc early Sunday morning.
'It's been a godsend': annual walk supports free housing for first responders being treated in Edmonton
Edmontonians gathered Sunday morning in support of military members, veterans and first responders in need of medical treatment in Edmonton.
Police marathon reunites officer with woman whose life she changed
An Edmonton woman crossed the finish line at the Edmonton Police Service Half Marathon Sunday alongside an officer she credits with helping save her life.
Vancouver
Canadian icon's legacy still felt 43 years later at annual Terry Fox Run
Thousands across Canada hit the pavement today to pay tribute to Terry Fox, while raising money for vital cancer research.
Man killed in 'targeted' shooting in Burnaby, vehicle on fire found nearby: RCMP
A man was shot dead in Burnaby Saturday afternoon, according to police.
Wildfires, opioids, housing on agenda at annual gathering of B.C.'s local leaders
The triple threats of wildfires, opioids and housing needs facing British Columbia are the focus of a weeklong gathering of elected municipal and provincial leaders in Vancouver at the annual Union of B.C. Municipalities convention.