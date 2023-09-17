Rainfall warning in effect for London, Ont. region

A rainfall warning has been issued across much of southwestern Ontario, including southern Perth County, Oxford County, Sarnia-Lambton, and London-Middlesex.

Local rainfall amounts could exceed 50 mm Saturday evening.

Sunday will be mainly cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon and a risk of a thunderstorm with a high of 20 degrees.

Sunday night will remain partly cloudy with a high chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorm. Conditions will be clearing near midnight with a low of 9 degrees overnight.

We’ll see increasing cloudiness Monday morning with a chance of showers in the afternoon and a high of 19 degrees.

Monday night will be clear with a low of 7.

Here’s a look at the rest of the forecast:

Tuesday: Sunny. High 21.

Wednesday: Sunny. High 23.

Thursday: Sunny. High 25.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 23.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 23.