Rainfall warning for London area
A rainfall warning is in effect for London-Middlesex, Elgin, Oxford and Sarnia-Lambton.
Environment Canada warns that ran could be heavy at times and that the frozen ground means a reduced ability to absorb the precipitation.
The rain is expected to taper to showers from west to east on Tuesday afternoon.
Tuesday: Rain at times heavy ending this afternoon then cloudy with 60 per cent chance of rain or drizzle. Risk of a thunderstorm this morning and early this afternoon. Amount 20 to 30 mm. High plus 4.
Tuesday Night: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of rain or drizzle. Fog patches. Temperature steady near 3.
Wednesday: Rain. Amount 5 to 10 mm. High 5.
Thursday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers. High plus 3.
Friday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers. High plus 2.
Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers. High 0.
Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 0.
