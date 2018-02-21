Featured
Rainfall forces new road closures in London
Water approaches the bridge heading into downtown London near Harris Park. (Celine Moreau / CTV London)
CTV London
Published Wednesday, February 21, 2018 6:18AM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, February 21, 2018 9:03AM EST
The City of London has released an updated list of roads that will be closed Wednesday due to additional rainfall and flooding.
At least one closure promises to cause plenty of headaches for commuters trying to get downtown from the west end of the city.
The intersection of Riverside Drive and Wonderland is closed, and is one of the main routes into the downtown from the west end of the city. Riverside Drive is also closed between Woodward and Wharncliffe, just before the downtown core.
The additional closures are:
- Wonderland Road, north and southbound, at Riverside Drive
- Riverside Drive between Wharncliffe and Woodward Avenue
- Windermere Road between Doon Drive and Adelaide Street North
- Walnut Street from Riverside Drive to Cavendish Crescent
- Wyatt Street from Wharncliffe Road North to Cavendish Crescent
Roads that closed yesterday are:
- Hamilton Road between Commissioners and Clarke Roads
- Dingman Road between Old Victoria and Highbury Roads
- Westminster Road east of Wonderland Road
- Third Street between Dundas Street and Parkhurst Avenue
- Pine Street at Hume Street and Adelaide Street
- Hume Street at Sycamore Street
All road closure information can be found at apps.london.ca/RightOfWay/