

CTV London





The City of London has released an updated list of roads that will be closed Wednesday due to additional rainfall and flooding.

At least one closure promises to cause plenty of headaches for commuters trying to get downtown from the west end of the city.

The intersection of Riverside Drive and Wonderland is closed, and is one of the main routes into the downtown from the west end of the city. Riverside Drive is also closed between Woodward and Wharncliffe, just before the downtown core.

The additional closures are:

Wonderland Road, north and southbound, at Riverside Drive

Riverside Drive between Wharncliffe and Woodward Avenue

Windermere Road between Doon Drive and Adelaide Street North

Walnut Street from Riverside Drive to Cavendish Crescent

Wyatt Street from Wharncliffe Road North to Cavendish Crescent

Roads that closed yesterday are:

Hamilton Road between Commissioners and Clarke Roads

Dingman Road between Old Victoria and Highbury Roads

Westminster Road east of Wonderland Road

Third Street between Dundas Street and Parkhurst Avenue

Pine Street at Hume Street and Adelaide Street

Hume Street at Sycamore Street

All road closure information can be found at apps.london.ca/RightOfWay/