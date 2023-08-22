Rain, possible thunderstorms expected mid-week in the Forest City

The previous few days of sunshine seen in the Forest City will be replaced with rainfall and possible thunderstorms for the latter half of the week.

According to Environment Canada, London will see clear skies on Tuesday, with increased cloud cover and a 40 per cent chance of showers overnight. There is also a risk of overnight thunderstorms, with a low of 14 C.

For the middle of the workweek, showers or thunderstorms will end early in the afternoon, with mainly cloudy skies and a 40 per cent chance of showers. The afternoon will see a risk of thunderstorms, with a high of 25 C, feeling like 30 C with the humidex.

Overnight Wednesday, it will be mainly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of thunderstorms and a low of 18 C.

Here’s a look at London’s upcoming forecast

Tuesday night: Clear, then partly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers overnight. Risk of thunderstorms overnight. Low 14.

Wednesday: Showers or a few thunderstorms ending early in the afternoon then mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Risk of thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 25. Humidex 30.

Thursday: Cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 29.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 23.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 22.

Sunday: Sunny. High 23.

Monday: Sunny. High 24.