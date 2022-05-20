Rain or shine, beach towns are ready for you this long weekend

An overcast sky at Port Burwell beach on the morning of Friday, May 20, 2022. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London) An overcast sky at Port Burwell beach on the morning of Friday, May 20, 2022. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Russian vodka, caviar and diamonds on new Canadian sanctions list

Foreign Minister Melanie Joly announced a fresh wave of sanctions against Vladimir Putin's regime on Friday including a ban on importing Russian vodka, caviar and diamonds. The ban on the import of certain luxury goods from Russia will tighten the net on the country's elite and covers alcoholic drinks, fish and seafood.

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver