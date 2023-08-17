Rain moving into the region, great looking weekend ahead

A cold front will be moving into the region Thursday, bringing showers and possible thunderstorms late into the afternoon or evening.

A few lingering showers are possible Friday, paving the way for a beautiful weekend with no rain expected Saturday or Sunday.

Thursday: Increasing cloudiness. A few showers beginning late this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm late this afternoon. Wind becoming south 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. High 25. Humidex 30.

Thursday night: Showers with a risk of a thunderstorm. Low 15

Friday: Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. High 19

Saturday: Mix of sun and cloud. High 26

Sunday: Mix of sun and cloud. High 28