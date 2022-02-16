Rain, ice pellets and snow on the way
A winter storm warning is in effect for southern Ontario, and we will start to feel the impacts of a strong weather system Wednesday evening.
A warm air mass is moving in, pushing temperatures well above freezing.
The mild conditions will continue Wednesday night ahead of a cold front that will sag south from the upper Great Lakes.
Rain will develop Wednesday night, expect close to 25 mm with the heaviest rain expected to fall overnight.
There is the risk for localized flooding — mild temperatures combined with periods of rain over the frozen ground will lead to some heavy run-off.
Winter storm warnings are in effect for Windsor-Essex, London-Middlesex, Sarnia-Lambton and Elgin County.
Rainfall warnings have been issued in Norfolk, Haldimand, and the Niagara Region while a special weather statement continues in midwestern Ontario.
Heavy rainfall combined with melting snow is expected and the frozen ground has a reduced ability to absorb this rainfall.
Areas under the warning can expect freezing rain, at times mixed with ice pellets, Thursday morning and afternoon. Ice accumulation of 2 to 5 mm is possible.
Snow, at times heavy, Thursday afternoon through Thursday night. Total snowfall accumulations of 10 to 20 cm are expected.
You can also expect reduced visibility due to heavy snow and blowing snow Thursday night and early Friday.
Colder air will follow and the temperature will drop well below freezing in the afternoon. Expect Icy and slippery surfaces to develop as temperatures drop well below freezing Thursday night.
Sunshine returns Friday, and another round of snow and blowing snow on Saturday.
For information concerning flooding, please consult your local Conservation Authority or Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources for the latest details.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Conservatives say they won't support Emergencies Act, as MPs await motion
Interim Conservative Leader Candice Bergen says the party won't be supporting a motion giving the federal government the powers to enforce the Emergencies Act, as MPs await a motion triggering debate on the matter.
Suspected convoy heading to Windsor thwarted by police
Windsor police say a suspected convoy attempting to reoccupy the Ambassador Bridge was thwarted by police before reaching the border crossing.
Using force to end protests is up to police, PM says, amid movement on Ottawa streets
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says using force against protesters is not his call to make, as movement begins to be seen in the Ottawa streets where trucker convoy protesters have been encamped.
Interactive map shows environmental impact of Ottawa trucker protest
A tech company has created an interactive map that shows the environmental impacts of the ongoing trucker convoy protest in Ottawa.
Conspiracy to commit murder charges laid in Coutts; Ottawa police ramp up warnings
Four people targeted in an early morning police raid this week in Coutts, Alta., face charges of conspiracy to commit murder, while Ottawa police have begun issuing warning letters to protesters in the capital.
'Material increase' in Canadians who would consider supporting the PPC: Nanos
Nanos Research numbers show a continuing rise in support for the People's Party of Canada -- a trend that began in the summer before the 2021 federal election.
Girl believed to be taken by father who doesn't want her vaccinated still missing, mother pleads for information
Saskatchewan RCMP is renewing calls for information about the location of Sarah Jackson, a seven-year-old girl believed to be with her father.
Stopped supporting a business over its stance on convoy protests? We want to hear from you.
CTVNews.ca wants to hear from Canadians who have stopped supporting a business due to its stance on the convoy protests.
Ottawa police hand out leaflets warning downtown protesters to leave
Ottawa police have begun handing out leaflets to protesters downtown, warning them to leave the area or face criminal charges.
Kitchener
-
Differing comfort levels ahead of Thursday's reopening
Waterloo Region residents have different comfort levels ahead of loosening pandemic restrictions in Ontario on Thursday.
-
Waterloo Region COVID-19: Hospitalizations drop; man in 40s among 2 new deaths reported Wednesday
Waterloo Region health officials reported the deaths of two more people related to COVID-19 on Wednesday. One was a man in his 40s, the other a man in his 60s.
-
Multi-day storm risk threatens damaging wind, rain, ice and snow
Some messy weather is coming for Waterloo Region and the surrounding area.
Windsor
-
Suspected convoy heading to Windsor thwarted by police
Windsor police say a suspected convoy attempting to reoccupy the Ambassador Bridge was thwarted by police before reaching the border crossing.
-
Flames rip through vehicle near Shepherd Street and Parent Avenue
Windsor firefighters responded to a fully involved vehicle fire on Wednesday.
-
Free bus fare, communication tools planned to help Huron Church Road businesses
The City of Windsor has new supports planned to help small businesses and residents along Huron Church Road who have been impacted by the ongoing traffic interruptions in the area.
Barrie
-
Charges laid after crash on Highway 400 in Barrie causing fuel spill
Police shut down the northbound lanes of Highway 400 in Barrie Wednesday morning after a truck crashed, causing a fuel spill.
-
No arrests in Barrie double shooting that sent two men to hospital
Two people are in hospital after a double shooting in a Barrie neighbourhood Tuesday night.
-
Snowmobiler seriously injured in collision in Tiny Township
A snowmobiler suffered serious injuries after a crash involving a car in Tiny Township Wednesday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
Social media videos depicting disrespect of the Indigenous experience provokes outrage
Social media posts showing young adults dancing with an Every Child Matters flag are sparking a response from the Sagamok Anishnawbek community in northern Ontario.
-
Section of Lasalle Blvd. in Sudbury closed as firefighters battle blaze
Lasalle Boulevard near Paquette Street is closed, Greater Sudbury Police said Wednesday afternoon.
-
Two fatal crashes in the north in less than 24 hours
Highway 11 is closed between Matheson and Cochrane after a second fatal crash in northeastern Ontario in less than 24 hours, police say.
Ottawa
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ottawa police board hired new chief without competition: sources
The chair of Ottawa police services board hired a new police chief without going through a competition, sources told CTV News Ottawa.
-
Ottawa police hand out leaflets warning downtown protesters to leave
Ottawa police have begun handing out leaflets to protesters downtown, warning them to leave the area or face criminal charges.
-
Children's Aid Society urges Ottawa convoy protesters to make arrangements for kids' care
The Children's Aid Society of Ottawa is warning parents who have brought children to the 'Freedom Convoy' occupation downtown to ensure their kids can be cared for in case they're arrested.
Toronto
-
'A bright smile': Community mourns Grade 12 student fatally shot inside Toronto high school
In the wake of tragedy, a grieving Toronto high school remembers Jahiem Robinson, a Grade 12 student who was fatally shot earlier this week, as a lover of learning who projected positivity.
-
Remains of Kandis Fitzpatrick found in Oshawa; convicted killer led police to remains
Durham police say they have recovered the remains of Kandis Fitzpatrick in Oshawa – a victim of convicted murderer Adam Strong.
-
TTC driver stabbed after fare dispute: Toronto police
Toronto police say a TTC bus driver has serious injuries after being stabbed multiple times over a fare dispute on Wednesday, a week after another worker for the transit agency was stabbed.
Montreal
-
Montreal-area teen charged with second-degree murder following death of Lucas Gaudet
Lucas Gaudet, 16, was stabbed during a confrontation near St. Thomas High School in Pointe-Claire last week and died two days later in hospital.
-
Quebec withdrawing vaccine passport for seniors' homes in March, loosening other public health measures
Quebec is removing the requirement to show a vaccine passport in seniors’ homes in March and loosening other public health restrictions in long-term care homes later this month as the COVID-19 situation improves in the province.
-
Officers who shot Pierre Coriolan were trained for 'active shooter,' not a mental health crisis, coroner finds
Officers who shot Pierre Coriolan acted 'to quickly isolate and control the threatening person,' a Quebec coroner wrote after an inquest into the man's death. 'This training is still valid for an active shooter, but not for a person whose mental state is disturbed.'
Atlantic
-
'We have been let down': Mass Casualty Commission facing intense criticism from families affected by N.S. shooting
The family of a retired firefighter and navy veteran killed in the Nova Scotia mass shooting has come out with its own intense criticism of the inquiry appointed to examine the tragedy.
-
Kalin’s Call: Weather front brings risk of freeze on Friday
A strong cold front and a low pressure system out of the Midwestern U.S. will cross the Maritimes west-to-east Thursday evening into Friday evening.
-
Man charged with attempted murder in Moncton shooting
A man is facing 10 charges, including attempted murder, after another man was shot in Moncton, N.B., last month.
Winnipeg
-
Hospitalization numbers remain unchanged in Manitoba; six deaths reported Wednesday
Manitoba’s current hospitalization numbers remain unchanged on Wednesday, as the province reports six deaths, including a person in their 20s.
-
No more KN95 to be handed out at Manitoba Liquor Marts and casinos
Manitoba's provincial government will no longer be distributing KN95 masks at Liquor Marts and casinos.
-
Rapid antigen tests now available for Manitobans at provincial testing sites
Asymptomatic Manitobans are now able to pick up rapid antigen tests at provincial COVID-19 testing sites.
Calgary
-
Child, 2 adults hit by truck rolling down hill in northeast Calgary
A toddler was among those rushed to hospital on Wednesday after a truck and flatbed trailer rolled down a hill in northeast Calgary, hitting several vehicles and three pedestrians.
-
Police say firearm involved in northwest Calgary road rage incident
Calgary police say they are searching for the occupants of an abandoned vehicle following a road rage incident Wednesday morning.
-
Towing industry concerned for safety, business if told to help under legislation
Associations representing the towing industry in Ontario and Alberta say expecting operators to clear blockades under the Emergencies Act is easier said than done.
Edmonton
-
Towing industry concerned for safety, business if told to help under legislation
Associations representing the towing industry in Ontario and Alberta say expecting operators to clear blockades under the Emergencies Act is easier said than done.
-
Using force to end protests is up to police, PM says, amid movement on Ottawa streets
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says using force against protesters is not his call to make, as movement begins to be seen in the Ottawa streets where trucker convoy protesters have been encamped.
-
COVID-19 in Alberta today
Alberta announced 838 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total number of known active cases to 19,050.
Vancouver
-
Victim of fatal Abbotsford stabbing identified, IHIT seeks witnesses
Homicide investigators have released the identity of the man stabbed to death in an Abbotsford park earlier this week.
-
More B.C. seniors in long-term care being given antipsychotics: report
A new report has found an increasing number of seniors in B.C.'s long-term care homes are being given antipsychotic medications.
-
Gas prices reach another record high in Metro Vancouver
Gas prices have once again reached a new record high in Metro Vancouver and costs could soar even more before the end of the month, according to an analyst.