Rabies-positive bat bites individual in Norwich Township

A person in Oxford County is receiving medical treatment after being bitten by a bat infected with rabies.

According to Southwestern Public Health, a bat recently bit an individual in Norwich Township. The bat was sent for testing afterwards, in which it tested positive for rabies.

The individual is receiving rabies post-exposure prophylaxis which will prevent them from contracting the virus.

According to Southwestern Public Health, rabies is a viral disease that is spread through the saliva of animals. The virus affects an animal’s brain and eventually leads to death. Humans are exposed to the virus via a bite or scratch from an infected animal, and require treatment to avoid death.

“A positive rabies test result serves as a reminder to all community members that rabies is present in our region, and everyone should know what to do if bitten or scratched by a wild or domestic animal,” Southwestern Public Health said in the release.

They advise members of the public that if they are bitten or scratched by an animal to first wash the wound immediately with soap and water, and then to seek medical attention. People are then advised to report the incident to their public health unit so they can assess the risk of rabies transmission.

What can people do to protect against rabies? Southwestern Public Health recommends the following tips: