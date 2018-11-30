Featured
R.I.D.E. stop ends with charges, two Woodstock officers injured
CTV London
Published Friday, November 30, 2018 11:50AM EST
A 25-year-old Woodstock man is facing several charges after police say he resisted arrest following a R.I.D.E. check early Friday morning.
According to police, the vehicle was stopped at a R.I.D.E. check in the area of Vansittart Avenue and Devonshire Avenue around 12:50 a.m.
When police tried to arrest the man for impaired driving about 15 minutes later, officials say he "became combative with police and subsequently two Woodstock Police officers were injured."
As a result the driver has been charged with:
- drive motor vehicle while ability impaired by alcohol
- drive with more than 80 mgs of alcohol in blood
- possession of a Schedule 1 substance
- possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking
- resisting a Peace Officer
He is scheduled to appear in a Woodstock court in December.