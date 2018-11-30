

CTV London





A 25-year-old Woodstock man is facing several charges after police say he resisted arrest following a R.I.D.E. check early Friday morning.

According to police, the vehicle was stopped at a R.I.D.E. check in the area of Vansittart Avenue and Devonshire Avenue around 12:50 a.m.

When police tried to arrest the man for impaired driving about 15 minutes later, officials say he "became combative with police and subsequently two Woodstock Police officers were injured."

As a result the driver has been charged with:

drive motor vehicle while ability impaired by alcohol

drive with more than 80 mgs of alcohol in blood

possession of a Schedule 1 substance

possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking

resisting a Peace Officer

He is scheduled to appear in a Woodstock court in December.