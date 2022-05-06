Quick thinking onlooker helps people in distress

Two people are thankful for the quick actions of an onlooker after their watercraft flipped and landed them in the Thames River near Komoka, Ont.

Middlesex OPP and other first responders were dispatched to the area of Komoka Road and Gideon Drive just after 2:30 p.m. on April 15.

According to police, the pair were on the Thames River when their watercraft flipped. Both managed to get to shore where an onlooker called for help.

The two people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are using this opportunity to remind the public that extreme caution should be exercised when in and around water this time of year, due to cold water temperatures and high levels resulting in a fast-moving current.