

CTV London





London will be getting two brand new schools along with millions of dollars for upgrades to existing ones.

On Wednesday, London North Centre MPP Deb Matthews made the announcement and both school boards will benefit.

The Thames Valley District School Board will get $14 million for a new school in southeast London that can accommodate 500 students with 88 new child care spaces.

Masonville Public School will receive $6 million and Tweedsmuir Public School will receive $3.7 million for additions.

The London District Catholic School Board will get $10.5 million for a new elementary school in north London that will house 500 students.

St. Bernadette's will receive $3.2 million for retrofit upgrades.

The Lambton Kent District School Board is getting $27.4 million for a Forest-area school for 1,024 students along with an additional 24 child care spaces.

Finally, $2.6 million will go to Tecumseh Public School in Chatham for retrofitting.

"I am thrilled our government is investing in these projects that are so important to our region. This is great news for so many families and the 2,300 students who will benefit from new and improved schools. I am proud that we are making a real difference for students and families now and for future generations.” said Matthews in a release.