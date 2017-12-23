Featured
Quebec ticket takes $60 million Lotto Max jackpot; secondary prizes won in SW Ont.
If you’re feeling lucky you might want to pick up a Lotto Max ticket, because this Friday’s jackpot is going to be a record breaker.
CTV London
Published Saturday, December 23, 2017 12:44PM EST
It will certainly be a holiday season to remember for someone in Quebec.
That's where the winning ticket for the enormous $60 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw was sold.
There were also 32 Maxmillions prizes of $1 million each up for grabs, and 16 of them were claimed by a total of 21 winning tickets -- which means some will be shared.
Two $500,000 winning Maxmillion tickets were sold in London.
A secondary prize of $219,189 was sold in Windsor and a $100,000 winning Encore ticket was sold in the Woodstock area.
The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Dec. 29 will be approximately $26 million.