It will certainly be a holiday season to remember for someone in Quebec.

That's where the winning ticket for the enormous $60 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw was sold.

There were also 32 Maxmillions prizes of $1 million each up for grabs, and 16 of them were claimed by a total of 21 winning tickets -- which means some will be shared.

Two $500,000 winning Maxmillion tickets were sold in London.

A secondary prize of $219,189 was sold in Windsor and a $100,000 winning Encore ticket was sold in the Woodstock area.

The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Dec. 29 will be approximately $26 million.