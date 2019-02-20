

Daryl Newcombe, CTV London





Will a last minute objection scuttle a plan to keep cyclists safe?

With construction just weeks away, Downtown London is now voicing concerns about upgrading the bike lane on King Street.

Responding to concerns about cyclist safety after buses were moved off Dundas Street in April 2018, council approved a $580,000 protected bike lane on King in September.

The temporary measure was to be removed when Bus Rapid Transit is built, but now the future of BRT is in doubt.

On Wednesday, Downtown London will ask the Civic Works Committee to consider merchant concerns about the loss of street parking.

There could be a motion at the committee to scrap the protected bike lane.

The project is currently out for tender, with construction slated for early spring.