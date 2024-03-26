Push to increase plans for transit, active transportation in London
A London city councillor says he's frustrated with the city's targets for reducing dependence on cars — wanting them to be more aggressive.
“This takes us out to 2050. We have to really think if we want to meet our climate goals and our emissions reduction goals,” said Coun. Sam Trosow.
The mobility master plan will shape how Londoners move around the city for the next 25 years.
Right now, city data shows 23 per cent of trips are by transit or active transportation.
City staff recommend increasing that to 35 per cent by 2050.
However, several letters to the committee want that target raised.
“I think we could be doing a lot better in terms of transit and cycling and pedestrian oriented safety measures. I think I am leaning towards something along the lines of at least 35 per cent,” said Trosow.
-