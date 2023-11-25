LONDON
London

    • Purse stolen from grocery cart: St. Thomas police

    St. Thomas Police

    Shoppers may want to keep a close eye on their belongings while in stores following a recent theft. 

    Police say a customer at a downtown St. Thomas grocery store had their purse stolen from a shopping cart while shopping on Friday.

    Police say video surveillance shows a customer leaving their purse in the shopping cart and reaching to grab something from a shelf.

    As this is happening, another person takes the purse and leaves the store.

    Police continue to investigate. 

