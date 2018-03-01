

CTV London





The OSPCA and St. Thomas police have launched an investigation after a puppy was found dead in a gym bag.

Police say they were contacted by someone who found the gym bag along the CN rail tracks between Inkerman Street and Woodworth Avenue Thursday morning.

The dog appears to be a 6 to 8 month old and is a female black lab mix breed. The puppy has a white patch of fur on its chest.

Initial assessment suggests the dog may have starved to death.

Anyone who may have information is asked to call the St. Thomas Police Service at 519-631-1224 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.