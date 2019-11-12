LONDON, Ont. -- The OPP want the public to be aware that joint training exercises are being held Wednesday and Thursday in locations in London and Middlesex County.

Police say the multi-jurisdictional excercise involves tactical units and various agencies involved in coordinating and managing response to an emergency situation.

First responders and non-government agencies at the local, provincial and federal level will all be inolved.

It could include staff as varied as London police, fire and EMS, RCMP, CSIS, area hospitals, municipal officials from London and Middlesex, Fanshawe College, local conservation authorities and various provincial organizations as well as Public Safety Canada and Transport Canada.

Perimeter signage will be in place, and OPP are asking people not to be alarmed by what they may see or hear.

No specific details on the location of the exercise have been released.

Social media will reportedly be used to release up-to-date information on the exercise.