LONDON, Ont. -- The Thames Valley District School Board is sparing two Elgin County schools once slated for closure.

Families cheered as trustees voted overwhelmingly at a board meeting Tuesday night to rescind a previous decision to close New Sarum public school and Springfield public school.

Several trustees worried that reversing the decision of a previous board may create uncertainty around future decisions, but ultimately they backed a path recommended by local MPP and Environment Minister Jeff Yurek.

Both schools will stay open and the board will revise its funding application to the provincial government, making a new, but smaller school in Belmont the top priority, along with an expansion to Eagle Heights public school.

French immersion changes

The board also announced changes will be introduced to elementary French immersion programming.

Beginning in September 2020, entry into the program will be consolidated to Grade 1, eliminating entry in senior kindergarten and Grade 7.

The board says the changes will allow it to address the ongoing challenges caused by the continued popularity of French immersion education in the face of a nationwide shortage of qualified French-language educators.

Education Director Mark Fisher said the changes will not result in job losses.