Public safety warning issued for man charged with more than 30 sexual assault offences
London police have issued a public safety warning for a London, Ont. man who has been charged with more than 30 sexual assault offences, stemming from alleged online interactions with a teenaged girl that began in 2018.
According to a press release from the London Police Service (LPS), police said that in September of 2018 a man met a teen girl through a social media platform and began talking with her online. Operating under the Snapchat username “Scottyboyy2002,” the man pretended to be a 14-year-old boy.
Police said over the course of multiple interactions, the man offered to exchange money and drugs for sexual favours from the victim. Fearful for her safety, the victim complied with the man’s requests.
Police add that many of these interactions were recorded by the man on his phone.
In November, the victim contacted London police.
The victim did not sustain any physical injuries.
On Dec. 12, members of the LPS Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Section arrested the suspect male at his residence located in northeast London.
As a result of the investigation, David G. Nicol, 50, of London has been charged with the following offences for his alleged involvement:
- Four (4) counts of sexual assault
- Four (4) counts of luring a person under 16 years of age by means of telecommunication
- Four (4) counts of luring a person under 18 years of age by means of telecommunication
- Four (4) counts of abduction of person under 16 years of age
- Four (4) counts of sexual interference with person under 16 years of age
- Four (4) counts of invitation to sexual touching under 16 years of age
- Four (4) counts of print/publish/possess to publish child pornography
- Three (3) counts of unlawfully possess child pornography
The accused is scheduled to appear in London court on Wednesday in relation to the charges.
Police ask members of the public to not approach or engage with the accused. If there are any safety concerns, the public is asked to call 9-1-1 immediately.
Police believe there could be additional victims, and are therefore encouraging members of the public to come forward if they have any information. The London Police Service can be reached at (519) 661-5670 and Crime Stoppers can be reached at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
