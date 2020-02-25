WINGHAM, ONT. -- The public is invited to say goodbye to Const. Cory Trainor this week.

A celebration of life service for the West Grey Police constable will be held at the Durham Community Centre on Wednesday at 1 p.m.

The 28-year-old was found inside his police cruiser with a self-inflicted gunshot wound on February 18.

Trainor was the media and community relations officer for the West Grey Police Service, and beloved in the community.

West Grey police are inviting the public to Wednesday’s service at the Durham Community Centre.

Trainor, who grew up in Montreal, is survived by his parents, a brother, and his wife.