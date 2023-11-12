Public, Indigenous groups to get say on possible nuclear expansion

Residents of midwestern Ontario will soon get their say on whether they want more nuclear reactors in the region.

Bruce Power will be holding public information sessions and bus tours of their sprawling nuclear facility, as they embark on plans to build up to five more reactors along the shores of Lake Huron.

The public information sessions will take place on Nov. 19 and Dec. 10, starting at the Bruce Power Visitor’s Centre, located north of Kincardine.

Bruce Power has already sent out a request for proposals for potential nuclear options for the proposed expansion, which could include small modular reactors.

The Saugeen Ojibway Nation, the closest Indigenous community to Bruce Power, said they will not support any new nuclear expansion until decades of worth of nuclear waste has been dealt with.

Still, Bruce Power said they’ll engage with Indigenous communities and the public as they try and get support for their planned expansion, which is at least a decade away.

“Bruce Power is fortunate for the continued strong support from our surrounding communities over our many years of operation,” said James Scongack, Bruce Power’s chief development officer and executive vice president of operational services.

He added, “This is something we do not take for granted and we will continue to build upon the strong relationships with local Indigenous communities and the broader community through a commitment to openness and transparency. We are committed to keeping our communities up to date and engaged throughout the impact assessment process and will provide multiple opportunities to be involved.”

The proposed “Bruce C” would add up to 4,800 megawatts of power to Ontario’s electricity grid. Bruce Power’s current maximum electrical output from eight reactors is 6,600 megawatts, with a goal of reaching 7,000 megawatts by 2030, through upgrades to existing reactors.

Bruce Power is in the midst of a 13 year, $13 billion project to refurbish six of their eight reactors.