

CTV London





London police are asking the public to help identify a suspect wanted in connection with an alleged sexual assault over the weekend.

Investigators say a man approached a female in the area of Sherwood Forest Square near Wonderland Road shortly after 5 p.m. on Sunday and touched her inappropriately.

She was not injured in the incident.

Police are looking for a suspect described as a black male, 17-25 years old, medium/muscular build, 6’0” or taller, with short black hair and some facial hair.

He was seen wearing a red long-sleeved hoodie, black pants and carrying a blue backpack.

He was also described as having a deep voice with an accent, and spoke both French and English.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.londoncrimestoppers.com.