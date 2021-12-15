Public help sought to locate missing cremation ashes

Saugeen Shores police are asking for help after boxes containing cremated remains were taken from a Port Elgin, Ont. funeral home.

The items were taken during a break and enter at the T.A. Brown Funeral Home at 510 Mill St. sometime between Monday night and Tuesday morning.

Police say two white cardboard boxes containing black containers with cremated remains were among the items taken. While some other items taken were found by police on a nearby property, but the remains were not located.

Both affected families have been notified.

Officials say the suspect may not have known there were cremated remains in the boxes and may have discarded the containers once they realized what was inside.

Members of the public, especially those who live nearby, are being asked to check their properties for the containers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-832-2500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.