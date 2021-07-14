MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- Huron County OPP are asking the public to be on the look out for 45-year-old Shawn Douglas Elliott.

Elliot is wanted on more than a dozen charges including:

three counts of sexual assault

two counts of assault

sexual assault with a weapon

assault with a weapon

break and enter, commit indictable offence

mischief under $5,000

six counts of failing to comply with probation order

He is described as a white male about five feet eight inches tall, 180 pounds, medium build, with hazel eyes and partially bald with grey hair on the sides.

He is known to frequent the Blyth/Londesboro area.

Anyone who knows where he may be is asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122, local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

If observed, police say call 911 and do not approach him as he is considered violent and known to possess weapons.