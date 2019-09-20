Huron County OPP are asking for help to identify a man who reportedly offered a 13-year-old girl a ride as she walked alone in Clinton, Ont.

The incident happened aroun 6 p.m. on Wednesday as the teen was walking along Whitehead Street near the REACH Huron building.

Police say an unfamiliar vehicle pulled up and the driver, the only person in the car, complimented the girl on her appearance before asking personal questions and asking if she was alone and would like a ride.

She declined, and immediately went somewhere safe and repoted the incident, investigators say.

Officials would like to speak to the individual involved.

He is described as a white male, 30 to 40 years old, with a bald or shaved head, blue eyes and clean shaven.

He was driving a dark grey, four-door sedan similar to an Acura, described as a newer model and clean.

Anyone with information on the driver or vehicle is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.