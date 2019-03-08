

CTV London





London police are asking for help to identify a suspect wanted in connection with an armed robbery on Wednesday.

Officials say a 36-year-old man was robbed at knifepoint around 2 a.m. while walking on the north side of Dundas Street just east of Wellington Road.

According to police, the suspect asked the man for spare change, but as he approached the suspect to give him some loose change, the suspect brandished a knife and demanded the man empty his pockets.

The suspect was last seen fleeing westbound with the victim's personal property and cash.

No one was injured in the altercation.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian male, 20-30 years of age, about 5’10” tall, 180 pounds, with a slim build, black and grey hair and a full beard.

He was wearing a black puffy jacket, dark blue jeans and a black toque at the time of the offence.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers.