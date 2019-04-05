

Norfolk County OPP are asking the public for information after six dead puppies were found by a resident walking their dog on Friday morning.

Police say the puppies have been there, near a trail off Hume Street, for quite some time, as they are showing signs of advanced decomposition.

A concerned citizen contacted police shortly after 9:30 a.m. after locating the puppies while out walking her dog.

Const. Ed Sanchuk says the incident likely happened sometime over the winter months.

Police ruled out the possiblity of natural death after finding the rear legs of the dogs had been tied together.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers.