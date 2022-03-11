Public health officials investigating dog biting incident in West Lorne, Ont.
Southwestern Public Health officials want to speak with the owner of a dog involved in a biting incident in West Lorne, Ont.
It happened on Elm Street, near Graham Road Thursday around 10 a.m.
The dog is described as medium to large, black in colour with light patches and a pointy snout and ears.
The owner is described as a middle-aged woman around 5’10" with light hair. She was wearing a black jacket, black pants and was walking two dogs at the time. The second dog is possibly some type of retriever.
Anyone with information is asked to call Southwestern Public Health at 519-421-9901.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Saudi blogger Raif Badawi freed from prison after a decade, wife says
The Quebec-based wife of Saudi blogger Raif Badawi, who has been imprisoned for the past decade, says he has been freed from a Saudi jail.
Canada sanctions Russian oligarch Abramovich as Trudeau departs Europe
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau capped a weeklong European trip Friday by slapping new sanctions on the Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich, who has become an international poster boy for the largesse that enabled President Vladimir Putin's war on Ukraine.
Russia's richest businessman tells Putin: Don't take us back to 1917
Russia's richest businessman has warned the Kremlin against confiscating assets of companies that have fled in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine, saying such a step would set the country back more than 100 years.
Oil prices 'could set new record high' after ban on Russian fuel: expert
Russia's war in Ukraine has pushed gas prices to record levels as Canada and other countries impose sanctions on Russian oil. One expert says it could be a while before we see any relief at the pumps.
No going back to what we used to think of as normal, experts say on pandemic anniversary
Marking two years since the World Health organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic on March 11, 2020, experts say there is no going back to what was once considered normal before the virus appeared.
Pandemic 101: Essential facts and myths about COVID-19
Over the past two years, an unprecedented tsunami of information has guided pandemic decision making around the world. CTVNews.ca has compiled a list of essential COVID-19 facts and myths about the disease, masks, vaccines, and more.
Drone likely flying from Ukraine war zone crashes in Croatia
A drone that apparently flew undetected over several NATO countries all the way from the Ukrainian war zone crashed overnight on the outskirts of the Croatian capital, Zagreb, triggering a loud blast but causing no injuries.
U.S. slashes Russia trade status, bans its alcohol and seafood
U.S. President Joe Biden announced Friday the U.S. will dramatically downgrade its trade status with Russia as punishment for its invasion of Ukraine and also ban imports of Russian seafood, alcohol and diamonds.
GOP lawmaker calls Zelensky a 'thug' and Ukrainian government 'incredibly evil'
North Carolina Republican Rep. Madison Cawthorn recently called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky a 'thug' and the Ukrainian government 'incredibly evil,' criticizing the country and its leader as Russia invades it.
Kitchener
-
Health officials shifting to ‘longer-term approach' to COVID-19 as trends continue to improve
"The Omicron wave is behind us," Waterloo region's associate medical officer of the health said during Friday's weekly briefing where special school-based March break vaccination clinics were also highlighted.
-
Mask mandate up for discussion at special Friday WRDSB meeting
There could soon be an answer as to whether Waterloo Region District School Board will have a mask mandate after March Break.
-
‘Probably any day’: Officials prepare for arrival of Ukrainians in Waterloo Region
Waterloo Region officials say it’s no longer a matter if Ukrainians will arrive in the area, but when. Local groups are preparing to welcome them when they do.
Windsor
-
WECHU reports no new deaths, 26 hospitalizations
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting no additional COVID-19 deaths, 91 new high-risk cases and 26 hospitalizations on Friday.
-
Windsor’s unemployment rate returns to highest in Canada: Stats Can
The unemployment rate in Windsor has moved back into the top spot the country.
-
List of summer festivals, fairs and events grows in Windsor-Essex
After two “un-fair” summers in Windsor-Essex due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers say festivals, fairs and events are scheduled to return in full force this year.
Barrie
-
Premier Ford to make announcement at Barrie hospital
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is in Barrie on Friday to make an announcement from the region's largest hospital.
-
HAPPENING NOW
HAPPENING NOW | Possible shooting under investigation in Lindsay, several schools in hold and secure
Kawartha Lakes police officers are in Lindsay, Ont. investigating reports of multiple shots fired on Peel Street.
-
Fire crews respond to one emergency in Kilworthy, end up tackling two
Officials credit the actions of residents in Kilworthy for helping prevent two potential "catastrophes" by alerting emergency crews.
Northern Ontario
-
Timmins murder suspect arrested in Toronto
A 24-year-old Toronto man was arrested at his home Tuesday morning for a triple shooting in the Timmins area last fall that left one man dead and two others injured, police say.
-
Sudbury police investigate man posing as a cop
Sudbury police are investigating after a woman reported being pulled over by a man posing as a cop driving a black Dodge Charger with emergency lights.
-
A Bowen family tradition continues in Sudbury
The familiar voice of Joe Bowen calling a game locally was heard Wednesday night at the Gerry McCrory Countryside Sports Complex in Sudbury.
Ottawa
-
Canada sanctions Russian oligarch Abramovich as Trudeau departs Europe
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau capped a weeklong European trip Friday by slapping new sanctions on the Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich, who has become an international poster boy for the largesse that enabled President Vladimir Putin's war on Ukraine.
-
Winter weather travel advisory in effect for Ottawa
More winter weather is headed towards the capital and Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory.
-
Ontario COVID-19 hospitalizations decrease to 717, ICU admissions also continue to drop
Both hospitalizations and ICU admissions linked to COVID-19 in Ontario decreased on Friday, with 717 people being treated for the disease.
Toronto
-
Ontario COVID-19 hospitalizations decrease to 717, ICU admissions also continue to drop
Both hospitalizations and ICU admissions linked to COVID-19 in Ontario decreased on Friday, with 717 people being treated for the disease.
-
'Yee-haw!': Toronto man wins Lotto Max $30 million jackpot
A Toronto man is $30 million richer after he hit the Lotto Max top prize earlier this month.
-
Premier Ford to make announcement at Barrie hospital
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is in Barrie on Friday to make an announcement from the region's largest hospital.
Montreal
-
Saudi blogger Raif Badawi freed from prison after a decade, wife says
The Quebec-based wife of Saudi blogger Raif Badawi, who has been imprisoned for the past decade, says he has been freed from a Saudi jail.
-
After CAQ government refuses meeting, Dawson puts expansion hopes in public petition
Refused meetings with government officials, Dawson College is putting its hopes in a public petition and moving up the deadline, hoping to prove -- just before provincial budget time -- that voters aren't happy with the cancellation of its expansion project.
-
When long COVID strikes, many suffer alone amid a medical system not equipped to help them
Montrealer Robert Romeo has had his life turned upside down after being diagnosed with COVID-19 one year ago. He’s one of many people suffering from long COVID symptoms.
Atlantic
-
'There's a lot more work that needs to be done': Families, lawyers keeping a close eye on shooting inquiry
Bonnie Oliver and her family are among a number of those affected by Nova Scotia’s April 2020 tragedy who live outside of the province. She says she’s fighting for a legacy for her loved ones as best she can, all the way from her Red Deer, Alta., home.
-
N.B. will lift all remaining COVID-19 restrictions Monday; 3 new deaths reported Thursday
Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting three new deaths related to COVID-19 Thursday.
-
N.S. reports downward trend in hospitalizations, deaths in first weekly COVID-19 update
Nova Scotia's first weekly COVID-19 update shows a downward trend on several key indicators, including hospitalizations and deaths.
Winnipeg
-
Omicron wave hit Manitoba hardest: infectious disease researcher
An infectious disease researcher estimates up to 82 per cent of Manitoba’s population caught the Omicron variant of COVID-19.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Adverse conditions prompt school and highway closures Friday
Classrooms are dark and school buses parked again in many parts of southern Manitoba Friday morning.
-
Opposition parties in Fort Whyte by-election questioning grant given to Good Local
The NDP candidate in the Fort Whyte by-election is raising questions about a provincial grant given to a company owned by the Progressive Conservative candidate. Trudy Schroeder was referring to a provincial grant given to P.C. candidate Obby Khan’s company, ‘Good Local.’
Calgary
-
'Economy continues to grow': Alberta’s unemployment rate fell in February, sitting at 6.8%
Alberta's unemployment rate continued its downward trend last month, while Calgary's jobless numbers were the second highest of any Canadian city.
-
COVID-19 in Alberta today
Alberta reported on Thursday fewer than 1,000 non-ICU hospital patients with COVID-19.
-
Estimated $250K in fentanyl and cash seized after man found unresponsive in vehicle in southern Alta.
A 25-year-old man from Brocket, Alta. faces a drug trafficking charge following a complaint a driver had passed out in a running vehicle in the town of Fort Macleod.
Edmonton
-
Alberta’s unemployment rate continued to fall in February, sitting at 6.8%
Alberta's unemployment rate continued its downward trend last month, while Calgary's jobless numbers were the second highest of any Canadian city.
-
UCP disqualifies Brian Jean-backed candidates for alleged 'extreme or hateful' views
Premier Jason Kenney defended the controversial disqualification of two people hoping to become UCP MLAs Thursday. Both were endorsed by his rival Brian Jean.
-
'We don't have staff': Community disability services workers speak up over pay, staffing issues
Almost 30 per cent of respondents to a survey by the Alberta Disability Works Association said they were working two or more jobs in order to make a living wage.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | More than 200 people died in B.C. of illicit drug overdoses in January, latest data shows
The first report for the year into illicit drug toxicity in B.C. revealed more than 200 people died in January.
-
B.C. lifts mask mandate for nearly all indoor public spaces
British Columbia is marking a major milestone in the return to pre-pandemic normalcy in the province, after years of COVID-19 restrictions.
-
2 men suspected of 3 robberies in 3 days, Abbotsford police say
Police in Abbotsford have released surveillance images of two suspects they say may be responsible for a string of three robbery attempts in three days.