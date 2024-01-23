Public feedback pouring in as city council faces difficult budget choices

Londoners are voicing their opinions about service needs and tax increases ahead of municipal budget deliberations next month.

On Monday, about 75 people attended a public meeting in northwest London hosted by Coun. Corrine Rahman and Coun. Steve Lehman.

“Citizens are engaged,” said Rahman. “They want to be a part of this discussion. They want to let their concerns be heard.”

In addition to feedback received during the three-hour meeting, Rahman has also received about 50 emails from constituents.

According to 2024-2027 municipal budget documents, an average annual tax increase of 4.9 per cent will be required to simply maintain existing service levels.

Council must also consider 87 additional business cases for potential services changes.

Much of the discussion during the meeting focussed on the biggest budget request — modernizing the London Police Service.

Lehman, who sits on the London Police Services Board, was encouraged by the response during the meeting, “I’m pleased to hear positive feedback to what is a bigger budget ask, that we are on the right track with that.”

“What I also heard was that we are lacking in other areas,” added Lehman about the risk of chronically underfunding other municipal service areas. “For example the library, the arts. Council has to be cautious that we don’t fall into the same trap that we did with the police by not providing the resources needed.”

Following the meeting, Devinder Luthra summed up his priority for new spending, “The safety of the community.”

Craig Hebert told CTV News, “It’s not how much we increase, it’s how we use the money to continue the services we have.”

Rahman will be sharing the feedback directly with Mayor Josh Morgan before he is anticipated to table his own budget.

“We’ll meet on Wednesday. I’ll take those conversations to him and the priorities that were discussed tonight, but also what I’ve been hearing throughout my engagement with the community,” she said.

The mayor is anticipated to release his version of the multi-year budget before budget deliberations begin Feb. 1.