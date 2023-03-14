Emergency crews are asking the public to avoid the area of Ormsby Street as fire crews tackle a house fire Tuesday afternoon.

According to a tweet from the London Fire Department, fire crews are currently on scene of a house fire located at 961 Ormsby St., located near Hamilton Road, in London, Ont.

Fire crews said a primary search of the area is complete, but ask the public to avoid the area due to heavy smoke.

In a later update, fire crews said a secondary search of the premises is clear.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire remains unclear.

The estimated cost of damages also remains unknown at this time.