Public asked to avoid area of house fire in east London, Ont.
Fire crews are on scene of a house fire located at 961 Ormsby St. in London, Ont. on March 14, 2023. (Source: London Fire Department/Twitter)
Emergency crews are asking the public to avoid the area of Ormsby Street as fire crews tackle a house fire Tuesday afternoon.
According to a tweet from the London Fire Department, fire crews are currently on scene of a house fire located at 961 Ormsby St., located near Hamilton Road, in London, Ont.
Fire crews said a primary search of the area is complete, but ask the public to avoid the area due to heavy smoke.
In a later update, fire crews said a secondary search of the premises is clear.
There were no reported injuries.
The cause of the fire remains unclear.
The estimated cost of damages also remains unknown at this time.