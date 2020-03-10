LONDON, ONT. -- Personal service worker Michelle Clermont has been spending her days recently driving around London in search of supplies she needs to do her job.

“We need easy access, I shouldn’t be spending my time running from store to store trying to find enough supplies to keep my clients protected,” says Clermont.

Supplies that she says have been hard to come by have been: gloves, sanitizer, antibacterial wipes and medical masks.

“I don’t want to be carrying anything and I want to be wearing just a basic mask to give my clients a little bit of comfort because they are scared.”

Clermont says she works with a number of immune compromised clients, and with a lack of proper supplies available in stores she worries about the weeks and months to come.

“It’s a mentality that is starting to impact just day to day purchasing because of the hoarding,” says Clermont. “If you’re keeping a lot of stuff you need to understand that you are having an impact on vulnerable people and people in health care rolls that need to make sure their clients are doing ok.”

At Turner Drugs in London, staff have been having a hard time keeping up with demand of certain products.

“People are coming in for hand sanitizer, purell or the other name brands which we cannot get,” says Jeff Robb, owner of Turner Drugs.

“We can’t get masks, we can get gloves at this point but things are stretching and a lot of people are hoarding products that may or may not be necessary down the road.”

Despite the shortage of hand sanitizer across the city Robb says his store has found some alternatives for people who are looking for similar products.

“We did find some hand sanitizer from a natural product supplier but nothing beats washing your hands and when in doubt take a little bottle of soap and find a washroom and just wash up.”

In the meantime, Clermont has found a small supply of gloves and masks, and will now be making her own hand sanitizer.

“For me I’m going to keep making my own stuff as much as I can while we get through this and keep my clients as safe as possible.”