LONDON, ONT. -- Kayla Heaton is back home in Nova Scotia ready to begin work as a personal support worker (PSW), but it will be without her certification from Fanshawe College.

“I got a text from one of my teachers, halfway through the day and it said, ‘Fanshawe is closing everything down, they don’t want us attending any of our placement hours or finishing whatever. And to finish off the day and then leave and basically don’t return.'”

This was only two weeks before Heaton and roughly 20 other students were set to complete their final placement.

That was March 24, and since that time, though they want to answer the call to bolster the depleted ranks of PSWs, they have not been able to.

“I don’t understand why it’s happening,” says Miranda Seeley, another student awaiting direction from the college. “We have suggested completed hours within the agency that we’ve been employed with and that has been turned down, we’ve also suggested online assignments and so forth and that also has been turned down.”

The students have started a petition with the aim of it landing on the desk of Ontario Premier Doug Ford, but according to the dean of the Faculty of Health, Community Studies and Public Safety at Fanshawe, it’s not possible to just pass the students of the three-semester course.

“Part of it has to do with managing a risk. All of us have to meet provincial standards related to the work of PSWs. And we’re very deliberate of making sure that we have met those criteria before we confer a credential,”says Pam McLaughlin.

She adds that the college is looking at ways to get students to complete their certifications at the college.

“Maybe we’ll be doing things on weekends or at times that it’s an alternative choice for individuals.”

Officially, at this time the students have failed to meet the requirements of the course, according to the email that was sent last week by Fanshawe.

And for those who have already packed up and gone home, it’s unlikely they will travel back to complete the final weeks of their placements.