LONDON, ONT -- Few details have been released but provincial police say a collision near Owen Sound overnight has turned fatal.

Police first reported the collision just before 8 p.m. on Bruce Road at Concession 6 near Tara Ont.

Minutes later police tweeted that they were closing the roadway to investigate the collision.

Around 10 p.m. police stated that the collision had turned fatal however details regarding the deceased were not released.

As of 4 a.m. the roadway has reopened.

An update from OPP is expected later Wednesday.