LONDON, ONT -- A section of road south of Mildmay was shutdown Wednesday evening following a serious crash.

Bruce Road 28 between Huron-Bruce Road and Concession 2 was closed around 6 p.m. and OPP reported that the closure would be in place for most of the evening.

It’s unclear the extent of injuries or how many vehicles were involved in the crash, but early reports suggest one of the vehicles involved was a horse and buggy.

Police have not confirmed that a horse and buggy was involved.

An update from OPP is expected Thursday morning.

This is a developing story, more to come...