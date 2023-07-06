Provincial minister to visit London on Thursday

Monte McNaughton will be in London on Thursday.

The Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development is planning on making remarks at 10 a.m. with media availability to follow.

CTV News will livestream the event as it happens.

On Wednesday, McNaughton was in Amherstburg where he announced starting Jan. 1, 2024, temporary help agencies and recruiters of foreign workers will require a licence to operate.

The announcement was made after an investigation found some temporary help agencies illegally paying people below minimum wage and denying basic employment rights. Going forward the hope is to prevent criminals from preying on vulnerable migrant workers.