Provincial grant to update police video surveillance in London, Ont., neighbouring counties

Two dozen police services across Ontario will receive funding to upgrade their CCTV systems in order to target known crime areas, MPPs for Elgin-Middlesex-London and Huron-Bruce announced Wednesday.

According to a release from Elgin-Middlesex-London MPP Rob Flack, $200,000 will be invested to help the London Police Service expand its video surveillance program in order to better protect the community against gun and gang violence.

The funding is through the Ontario Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) Grant Program, and according to the release, can be used to replace outdated equipment, expand or enhance existing technology, and install new or additional CCTV surveillance cameras.

The location of these cameras will be in areas where gun and gang violence, illegal drug activity and human trafficking are prevalent.

“Our police service works hard everyday to keep our communities safe,” said Flack. “CCTV is a critical tool, and this investment will not only assist in making London a safe place to live, but also will protect those protecting us.”

In Huron-Perth, nearly $74,000 will be allocated to provincial police in Huron and Bruce counties to help improve their CCTV systems," according to a release from MPP Huron-Bruce, Lisa Thompson.

“CCTV surveillance systems are an important part of local police work to detect, prevent, and deter criminal activity,” added Solicitor General Michael Kerzner. “The systems also enhance police efforts to investigate crimes and provide evidence necessary to lay charges.”

In all, 24 police services across the province will receive a total of more than $2.8 million through the grant program this year.

The program was first introduced in 2020, and since then, approximately $7.4 million has been allocated to fund surveillance systems for police services across Ontario.