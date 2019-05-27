

The Canadian Press





The Ontario government is willing to re-consider its plans to slash some municipal funding.

Premier Doug Ford says the government will work with city mayors, who have been protesting cuts to money the province sends to the municipalities for a host of services.

Ford says the government will give the mayors "more runway" and maintain funding for services such as ambulances, child care and public health.

Last week the government said it would pay for large municipalities to get outside line-by-line budget reviews done to find savings.

The The Association of Municipalities of Ontario responded Monday, saying it is pleased that the governmentwill reverse mid-year cuts to critical services of public health, childcare and ambulance services.

"AMO appreciates that the Province took an important and difficult step today," says AMO President Jamie McGarvey.

"We appreciate the additional time to sit together and find solutions that will work for both partners and protect services. We are glad to have that opportunity."