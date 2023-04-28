Province sponsoring program to train new brick layer, stone masons in London, Ont. area

Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development, Monte McNaughton and Brian Pringle of the Brick and Allied Craft Union of Canada Local 5 were in London, Ont. on April 28, 2023 for a new apprenticeship announcement. (Source: Monte McNaughton/Twitter) Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development, Monte McNaughton and Brian Pringle of the Brick and Allied Craft Union of Canada Local 5 were in London, Ont. on April 28, 2023 for a new apprenticeship announcement. (Source: Monte McNaughton/Twitter)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver