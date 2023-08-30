Province’s Bill 23 adds $1.5 million to UTRCA budget: Councillor urges reimbursement of municipalities

Provincial changes intended to expedite home construction are impacting the bottom line at the Upper Thames River Conservation Authority (UTRCA).

"We heard from [UTRCA] staff that there is going to be a significant increase to the budget due to provincial legislation that has been passed to build more homes faster,” explained London Coun. Skylar Franke.

Franke is a member of the UTRCA Board of Directors.

On Tuesday, the board discussed its 2024 Budget, which will be primarily funded by area municipalities.

“What will likely come is an almost $1.5 million increase that’s spread across all of the Upper Thames River municipalities,” she explained. “That is fairly significant. We’re looking at about a 24 per cent increase.”

Last November, the province passed Bill 23, the Building More Homes Faster Act, which aims to streamline and expedite planning approvals for new residential developments.

Conservation authorities are now required to prepare significant reports about the land they own, streamline planning applications, and change processes.

“All of these changes come with a cost,” Franke explained. “We see where [UTRCA] will have to add ten additional staff in order to make all of these changes.”

She’s calling on Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing Steve Clark to follow through on a commitment to “make municipalities whole” for the costs of implementing Bill 23.

"I think municipalities are all chomping at the bit to understand when we will be made whole. We are seeing these bills pop up all over the place in our budgets," said Franke.