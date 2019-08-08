

Elgin-Middlesex-London MPP Jeff Yurek says several transit projects in St. Thomas are being nominated for additional funding at the federal level.

The project items up for funding include; 10 new transit buses, four expansion buses and equipping 40 signalized intersections with Transit Priority.

The province has already committed over $1.8 million for the transit technology and fleet updates.

In a statement Yurek said St. Thomas has unique infrastructural needs and, "This project will allow for more residents to access public transit and conveniently travel to jobs, businesses, and all of the great places to relax and have fun in the city.”

The projects are being nominated as part of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Plan (ICIP).

Minister of Infrastructure Laurie Scott says the province is eager to get shovels in the ground, but it's now up to the federal government to make the final funding decision.