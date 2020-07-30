LONDON, ONT -- As the Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) prepares different models for back to school the province is set to announce Thursday more detailed plans for reopening in September.

The school board, which serves London and surrounding communities and is the biggest in the region has been preparing for three different models come September: in-school learning, at-home learning, or a blend of the two.

While all scenarios are being considered officials with the school board were expected to meet with the Ministry of Education in the hopes of getting more direction.

Now it appears teachers, students, parents, and the community at large will get a clearer picture Thursday.

Minister Stephen Lecce originally expressed preference for the blended model but in recent weeks has made mention of full-time, in-class models.

Representatives from school board, unions, and government opposition say that full time school will require a significant increase in education spending.

Earlier this week Liberals unveiled their fully costed plan for what it would take to reopen schools, which included the hiring of hundreds of more educations and opening of classrooms.

For the board’s part, they have been preparing for how school will be different with kids in the classrooms.

Some of the changes at the elementary level include teachers wearing masks, larger drop off distances, dedicated desks, no group work, staggered recess, hand washing stations, and signage reminding of physical distancing.

With files from the Canadian Press and CTV's Celine Zadorsky.