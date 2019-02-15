

The Canadian Press





The province's energy minister says the government will take "any and all action necessary" if Hydro One doesn't drastically cut its proposed CEO compensation.

But the semi-private utility appears not to be budging.

In a letter sent to Hydro One board chair Tom Woods on Wednesday, Energy Minister Greg Rickford says the provincial cabinet was "profoundly disappointed" by the utility's proposed compensation framework.

The framework lays out a proposed maximum compensation of nearly $2.8-million for the company's next CEO, but Rickford says he doesn't want that number to exceed $1.5-million