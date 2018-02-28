

The Canadian Press





The days of answering your door to find someone selling duct-cleaning services or a new furnace will be over for Ontarians when a new law comes into effect Thursday.

The Ministry of Government and Consumer Services says data reveals door-to-door heating, air and water services sales generated more than 7,000 complaints, incidents and inquiries in the last three years.

Etobicoke Centre MPP Yvan Baker pushed for the ban on unsolicited, door-to-door sales for these services but says telecommunications companies or charities are not included because they fall under federal jurisdiction.

The province's ban will not include home maintenance services because Baker says the province focused on products that received the most complaints.